Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 3.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PPL by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.2% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

