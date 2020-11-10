Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 180.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,174 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798,233 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8,940.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,606,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $217.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.