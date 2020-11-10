Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Linde by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $262.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $269.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

