Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,819 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 150.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 73.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.04.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average of $97.27. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.