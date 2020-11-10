Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after purchasing an additional 705,855 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 348,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.91.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,777. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

