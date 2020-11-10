Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.10 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,531,000 after buying an additional 2,221,464 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,568,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,166,000 after buying an additional 1,127,038 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,169,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,138,225. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

