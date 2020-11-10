Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.10 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.67. 5,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $216.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.