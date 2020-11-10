Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Ruggie Capital Group grew its position in Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.