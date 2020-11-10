Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Square were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Square by 60.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.61.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 685,877 shares of company stock worth $111,603,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $201.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.90 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

