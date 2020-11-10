Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.64 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,291,000 after purchasing an additional 929,961 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,886 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,702,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,789,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.