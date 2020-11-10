Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. 140166 raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

