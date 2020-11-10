Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 96.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Dollar General by 124.3% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 388,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,479,000 after acquiring an additional 127,149 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $3,847,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 50.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,789.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General stock opened at $210.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.