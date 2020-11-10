Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $143.07 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $158.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average of $133.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,289.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,537 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,393. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

