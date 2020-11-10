Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.63 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,932,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,167,000 after purchasing an additional 227,829 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,229,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,728,000 after buying an additional 127,697 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 1.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 926,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,433,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 602,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,290,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $119.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

