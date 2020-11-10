Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.72 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 114.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.