Independent Advisor Alliance Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup increased their target price on Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,027.07.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $916.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,479.65, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,018.09 and a 200-day moving average of $921.00. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.46 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

