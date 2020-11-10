Independent Advisor Alliance Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 50,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Intel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 60,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 119,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

