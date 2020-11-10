Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,871,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 882.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,380,000 after acquiring an additional 303,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $258.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.62. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $293.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,716 shares of company stock worth $29,380,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

