Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 787,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 498,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,187,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 303,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 251,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,961,000 after buying an additional 84,629 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

LANC stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.08. 193,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,704. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $184.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.40.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.