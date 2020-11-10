Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.8% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in NVR by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in NVR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,974.91 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,530.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,160.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,676.16. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $56.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung acquired 30 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,211.37 per share, for a total transaction of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $526,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,668.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

