Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 13.2% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 5,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 56.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $27,194,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $580.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.13.

TTD opened at $771.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $586.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.31. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 307.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $2,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,776,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,976 shares of company stock valued at $6,884,663 over the last three months. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

