Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $230.42 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $243.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

