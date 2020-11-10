Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 152,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 313,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

