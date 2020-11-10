Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 221 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 60,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.40.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $252.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $269.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total transaction of $315,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,196. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

