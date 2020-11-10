Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 2,227 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 74.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 123.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 253.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.37.

CMI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.21. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.