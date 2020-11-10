Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,098,000 after buying an additional 25,474 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $294,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The firm has a market cap of $159.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.