Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

