Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,133,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,783,000 after acquiring an additional 331,613 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,926,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,266,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 15.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,186,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,087,000 after buying an additional 1,249,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,320,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,070,000 after buying an additional 246,376 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,188,000 after buying an additional 3,765,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.