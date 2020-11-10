Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $62.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

