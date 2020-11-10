Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roku by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roku by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after buying an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 19.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,306,000 after buying an additional 414,836 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,989,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $17,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,317 shares of company stock valued at $53,748,713. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Roku from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

Roku stock opened at $226.65 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $255.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.05. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

