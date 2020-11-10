Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,720 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.36% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCSL. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $714.67 million, a P/E ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

