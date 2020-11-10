Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 108 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Nordson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 146.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1,657.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 62.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 78,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $202.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.95. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

