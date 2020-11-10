Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 111 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total transaction of $19,155,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,552 shares of company stock worth $201,757,423 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $368.00 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $393.89. The company has a market cap of $151.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

