Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,312 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $302.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.53. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

