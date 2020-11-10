Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,995 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after buying an additional 41,051,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,108,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,846,419.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,130,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,633,000 after buying an additional 5,130,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,504,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,262,000 after buying an additional 3,286,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,502,000.

IEFA stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

