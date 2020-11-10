Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 6,494 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 156,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.