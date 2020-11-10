Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 75,617 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,617 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $18,008,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,584 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,286,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,980,000 after acquiring an additional 225,582 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 72.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 421,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 177,256 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 72.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 133,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSK. Truist began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. FS KKR Capital Corp has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

