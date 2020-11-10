Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 90 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1,924.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 31.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,505,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.85.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $5.26 on Tuesday, reaching $229.09. 7,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,347. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $241.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.83 and its 200-day moving average is $196.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

