Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 9,946 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.07% of Workhorse Group worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,682.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Demott sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,163.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,869 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,206 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). Equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

