Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 43.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after buying an additional 1,587,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,243,000 after buying an additional 1,179,595 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Eaton by 406.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,278,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,595,000 after buying an additional 1,026,380 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 234.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after buying an additional 720,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Eaton by 101.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,162,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after buying an additional 584,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

