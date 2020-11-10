Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €28.50 by Independent Research

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) received a €28.50 ($33.53) price target from analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IFXA. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.77 ($29.14).

Infineon Technologies AG has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

