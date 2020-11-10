Injective Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $13.88 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00006722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $13.88 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00084200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00184634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.62 or 0.01040115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000532 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,458,281 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.