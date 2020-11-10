Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Down 19.3%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price was down 19.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 26,323,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 27,937,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Several research analysts have commented on INO shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,099.02% and a negative return on equity of 120.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

