Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $9,759,264.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 600,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,070,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 164,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 931,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 424,858 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OPK shares. TheStreet raised shares of OPKO Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

