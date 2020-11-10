Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $9,759,264.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 600,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,070,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 164,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 931,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 424,858 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on OPK shares. TheStreet raised shares of OPKO Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
