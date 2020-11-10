Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,005 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 4.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

