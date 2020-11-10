Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.80-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.73 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.80-0.84 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.