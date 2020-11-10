Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ICPT. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

In other news, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $64,128,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,417,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,978,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $56,548.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,501,192 shares of company stock valued at $71,310,546 in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.