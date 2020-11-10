Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Intuit were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Intuit by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 480,331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,148,000 after purchasing an additional 412,257 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,724,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $59,238,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $360.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.05. The company has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $377.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $5,535,632.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,723,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

