Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 784.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

ISRG opened at $773.45 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $792.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.09, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $709.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $639.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

