Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

IHIT stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

