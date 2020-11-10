Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.
IHIT stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $10.85.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
